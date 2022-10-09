Giants-Ravens odds: New York opens as 5.5-point underdogs

The New York Giants are riding high with a 4-1 record, but they will still be the underdogs when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

The Ravens are -240 moneyline favorites at MetLife Stadium next week, per SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook The over/under is set at 43.5.

As this Sunday proved, a large point spread doesn’t mean the Giants should be counted out. New York was an 8-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers and won outright, 27-22.

The Giants are still dealing with a slew of injuries, including issues with almost all of their top wide receivers. They will also hope to get Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari back to try and contain Lamar Jackson, who already has multiple 100-yard rushing games this year.

Baltimore has looked like a squad just outside of the NFL’s truly elite teams. They nearly held on to beat the Buffalo Bills but ended up losing by three points. They also suffered a close loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16