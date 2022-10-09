Post-game quotebook: Giants’ players react after upset of Green Bay

What were New York Giants players saying after they upset the Green Bay Packers, 27-22, on Sunday? Let’s find out.

Daniel Jones on whether he has proven anything with his play thus far this season ...

“I don’t know. I’m confident in myself. I’m confident in my ability to play and help this team win games. So how people respond to that or how people see that is up to them.”

Jones on whether Sunday’s victory proves the Giants are a good team ...

“I don’t know, I think we’ve always had confidence in our group. We believe in ourselves. How the outside or how other people view us, I don’t think we are concerned with that. But we played a good game today and we’ll continue to build confidence, continue to study what we’ve got to do to get better, and continue to improve as a team.”

Jones on the last two touchdown drives ...

“I think it doesn’t take anything special or spectacular. It takes guys executing and doing their jobs every play, and I think that’s what we did. I think that’s how you have success on offense. You get a chance to make a big play, you make like the one (Running Back) Saquon (Barkley) did. But overall, I thought it was just guys executing their jobs each play.”

Dexter Lawrence on shutting out Green Bay in the second half ...

“it just shows how much we just locked in in the second half. The guys came in the locker room saying they was giving us their best shot. It was a good football team, and we weren’t playing up to how we know we can play. We just said in the locker room, we just said, okay, time to turn it on and we kind of turned it on.”

Lawrence on being 4-1 ...

“It’s big, seeing where we came from, since I’ve been here really and even before. It’s just big. It gives a lot of people confidence. It shows just the gratitude — we happy to be here honestly. We just got to keep fighting. We got to keep showing and proving each week who we are and who we want to be.”

Lawrence on playing and winning with so many injured players ...

“Yeah, it’s crazy, right? It’s just, you know, guys are ready to go. It’s a good job to the coaches keeping both the guys ready to go and play. Like you said, I think we are building something really special, a family, something we need and people want to go out there and play for each other and play well for each other. That’s what happens. That’s how you get a great football team.”

Saquon Barkley on whether Sunday was a statement game for the Giants ...

“I don’t think it’s any statement to the league. To be completely honest, it’s the NFL. Every time you go against somebody, this isn’t college. It isn’t like you’re playing at Penn State and going against your Week 1 team who is someone you should beat by 40. It’s the NFL and it’s hard to win in this league. For us, we can’t even focus on that. If anyone wants to take us serious or not, the main thing we got to focus on is interior, inside our building, continue to love the process and continue to get better, and continue to lean on each other and find ways to get wins.”

Barkley on what is different about this team ...

“Just how tough, how competitive. It’s a dogfight, find a way to get in the fourth quarter and drown it. That’s the mindset that we have. Just keep leaning on each other and trusting each other. When they make big plays, don’t waver. Never have that mindset that the game is over. At any opportunity we know we can come back and win a game and we showed that in the (last) couple weeks. That all starts with the process. That all starts (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and (head coach Brian Daboll) Dabs and the coaches and leaders and us passing it down to the team and coming in with that standard and coming in with that — changing the whole culture. We have got to continue to do that and we have got to continue to believe in it.”

Julian Love on reserve players stepping up ...

“I mean, I’ve been here, it’s my fourth year now with the Giants and in years past, when guys go down, that’s when we really struggle. But this team is different. The guys who step up and fill in those positions, you see Adoree’ going down, you see some guys stepping up and making some big plays. You see (Cornerback) Nick McCloud, (Cornerback) Fabian Moreau, (Cornerback) Justin Layne make some big plays at the end. Because guys are ready, guys are resilient and guys know what it takes to win. And that’s what good teams to do. The best teams in the league aren’t staying the least injured, they are not staying healthy the most, but they have guys that step up and make plays when their time’s called. So that’s what we have on this team.”

Love on stopping Green Bay on fourth-and-goal near the end of the game ...

“That’s a situation where they needed obviously a touchdown. We were up seven and they were driving; Aaron Rodgers does just what he does. That’s why he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks that’s playing right now. During one of those time outs, we just talked as a defense and just realized we’ve got to settle down a little bit. Just play a normal series here and just do what we do. We got them to third down and we got them to fourth down. When we get to third and fourth is when we get our really good looks in, and we made a play. That was a good stop. Bend-don’t-break type of thing.”