Instant reaction: Giants Twitter goes wild after victory over Green Bay

New York Giants Twitter went wild after the Giants upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 27-22.

Here is some of the reaction from the Giants, and from the fan base.

Brian Daboll is FIRED UP after that win!!! pic.twitter.com/QxCxJx9zJu — Brandon London (@BrandonLondonTV) October 9, 2022

Saquon Barkley on being “gritty”:

Saquon Barkley on NFL Network: "We're a group of gritty guys. That's all I can say." — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 9, 2022

NY “Next Man Up” Football Giants! This team screams Blue Collar! From the players to the staff! Let’s go!!!!@Giants @TalkinGiants @bigblueview @NYGFansOnline — Jimmy Kroll (@JimmyKroll) October 9, 2022