Instant reaction: Giants Twitter goes wild after victory over Green Bay

New York Giants Twitter went wild after the Giants upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 27-22.
Here is some of the reaction from the Giants, and from the fan base.
Brian Daboll is FIRED UP after that win!!! pic.twitter.com/QxCxJx9zJu— Brandon London (@BrandonLondonTV) October 9, 2022
Saquon Barkley on being “gritty”:
Saquon Barkley on NFL Network: "We're a group of gritty guys. That's all I can say."— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 9, 2022
#NYGiants performance in a word : WOW! This team just keeps coming ! #BrianDaboll leadership. #DanielJones earned some respect! #TogetherBlue— David Yale (@DavidYale) October 9, 2022
NY “Next Man Up” Football Giants! This team screams Blue Collar! From the players to the staff! Let’s go!!!!@Giants @TalkinGiants @bigblueview @NYGFansOnline— Jimmy Kroll (@JimmyKroll) October 9, 2022
"The Giants can't put up points", "The Giants haven't beaten any good teams", "The Giants are pretenders", IT'S ABOUT DAMN TIME FOE Y'ALL TO GIVE US THE RESPECT WE DESERVE DAMNIT #NYGvsGB #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/ph1eDEunHU— The Almighty PattyCake (NYG 3-1) (@PattyCake804) October 9, 2022
