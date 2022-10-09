The Chris and Nick Show - Instant reaction to the Giants’ incredible win over the Packers

The New York Giants came up with an incredible 27-22 come-from-behind upset over the Green Bay Packers.

This was a win nobody expected from the Giants. A year ago, the Giants probably lose this game by two or three scores. But in 2022, under Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka, and Wink Martindale, the Giants just keep winning.

Chris and Nick offer their reactions in the immediate aftermath of the game.

In this podcast

The Giants stun the Packers

The biggest difference in this Giants team

Watch out for Kayvon Thibodeaux

