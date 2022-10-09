 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Chris and Nick Show - Instant reaction to the Giants’ incredible win over the Packers

Reacting to the Giants’ come-from-behind win

By Chris Pflum
New York Giants v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The New York Giants came up with an incredible 27-22 come-from-behind upset over the Green Bay Packers.

This was a win nobody expected from the Giants. A year ago, the Giants probably lose this game by two or three scores. But in 2022, under Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka, and Wink Martindale, the Giants just keep winning.

Chris and Nick offer their reactions in the immediate aftermath of the game.

In this podcast

  • The Giants stun the Packers
  • The biggest difference in this Giants team
  • Watch out for Kayvon Thibodeaux

