Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Second-half live updates

The New York Giants trail the Green Bay Packers 20-10 heading into halftime.

Both teams got off to a slow start to the game, with the Packers’ game-opening drive stalling to the tune of a field goal. The Giants, meanwhile had a pair of three-and-outs with every play going in the direction of Saquon Barkley.

The Packers were eventually able to score a pair of touchdowns, jumping out to a 17-3 lead heading into the two-minute warning. The Giants were able to find a bit of traction courtesy of big plays from WR Darius Slayton and a direct-snap run from Saquon Barkley.

The Giants’ offensive limitations forced them to reach deep into their bag of tricks, with multiple wild-cat plays to Barkley and a double-reverse to Daniel Bellinger that resulted in a touchdown.

Use this as your open thread as the Giants get the ball to start the second half.

