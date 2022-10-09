Saquon Barkley injury update: Giants’ star leaves game vs. Packers, returns

Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants game against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter on Sunday with a shoulder injury. Barkley was listed as questionable to return.

Barkley has 12 carries for 68 yards, including a 40-yard run.

Barkley was checked in the medical tent and also taken inside briefly to be examined. He was shaking his right arm when he left the game.

Barkley returned to the game on the following drive. On the second play, he caught a 40-yard pass. He finished that drive with a 2-yard scoring run to give the Giants a 27-20 lead.

Entering Sunday’s game, Barkley was leading the NFL in rushing yards and total yards from scrimmage.

The Giants have also lost cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (questionable to return with a knee injury) and defensive tackle D.J. Davidson was carted off the field in the third quarter.

