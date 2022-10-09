Giants-Packers final score: New York stuns Green Bay, 27-22

The New York Giants improved to 4-1 with a stunning 27-20 upset of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Giants stopped the Packers on fourth-and-1 at the 6-yard line when Xavier McKinney blitzed and batted down an Aaron Rodgers’ pass with 1:02 to play. The Giants also knocked down a Rodgers’ pass on third down.

On the game’s final play, Oshane Ximines denied Rodgers a chance to throw a Hail Mary with a sack/forced fumble.

Coach Brian Daboll was fired up after the game.

Brian Daboll is FIRED UP after that win!!! pic.twitter.com/QxCxJx9zJu — Brandon London (@BrandonLondonTV) October 9, 2022

Trailing 17-3, the Giants scored on five straight possessions to pull off the upset.

The Giants tied the game at 20-20 with 10:08 to play, going 15 plays and 91 yards in 8:07 without Saquon Barkley, who left the game at the start of the drive with a shoulder injury. Gary Brightwell banged his way in for a game-tying 3-yard touchdown run.

Barkley returned when the Giants got the ball back with 8:07 to play. He caught a 40-yard pass from Daniel Jones and later ran 2 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 6:08 to play as the Giants took a 27-20 lead.

Stats

Daniel Jones completed 20 of 26 passes for 211 yards, his first 200-yard passing game of the season. Jones, playing a gutty game a week after an ankle injury, also ran six times for 37 yards.

Barkley had 68 yards rushing on 12 carries and three catches for 36 yards.

Darius Slayton had a huge game with six receptions for 79 yards.

Injury news

Star running back Saquon Barkley left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. He was injured when tackled after catching a short pass. He returned in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was questionable to return in the second half due to a knee injury. With starting cornerback Aaron Robinson already on injured reserve, that left the Giants with Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud at cornerback.

The Giants’ defense took another hit when rookie defensive tackle D.J. Davidson was carted off in the third quarter.

Highlights

This was a pro-Packers crowd:

Giants greeted warmly in London. pic.twitter.com/7O1WTQorbD — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) October 9, 2022

Saquon the QB:

Was Daniel Bellinger going to throw this? Does it really matter?

What shoulder injury?

Lineup notes

Jaylon Smith started at inside linebacker instead of Micah McFadden. Safety Julian Love, who cleared the concussion protocol, also started. At wide receiver, Marcus Johnson, elevated from the practice squad, started opposite David Sills.

Giants inactives

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

DL Leonard Williams (knee)

LB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)|

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

What’s next?

The Giants return to East Rutherford, N.J. next Sunday to host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m. ET. CBS has the broadcast.