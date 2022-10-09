Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: First-half live updates

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers kick off Sunday’s NFL Week 5 slate of games with a 9:30 a.m ET start at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Both teams are 3-1, but the Giants are an +295 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants inactives

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle)

LB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)|

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

How to watch

Game time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Stacey Dales (field reporters)

Radio: SiriusXM 113 or 387 (Giants), 111/229 or 964 (national) and the SXM App; National Radio — Westwood One: Bill Rosinski, Derek Rackley; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV

Odds: Giants -8 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

