Giants roster moves: S Tony Jefferson signed: QB Davis Webb, WR Marcus Johnson elevated

The New York Giants made a trio of roster moves on Saturday in advance of Sunday’s game game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants filled their open spot on the 53-man roster by signing veteran safety Tony Jefferson to their active roster from their practice squad. The Giants are also elevating quarterback Davis Webb and wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Jefferson is a nine-year veteran who was elevated from the practice for the first two games of the season. He has one tackle in 23 defensive snaps. Jefferson takes the roster spot vacated when cornerback Aaron Robinson was placed on IR.

Webb, a 2017 third-round pick by the Giants, has never thrown a pass in an NFL game. He is being elevated to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones with Tyrod Taylor (concussion) already ruled out of Sunday’s game.

Webb was in Buffalo from 2019-2021 while Giants head coach Brian Daboll was Bills’ offensive coordinator.

“He’s been in the offense for a long time,” Daboll said earlier in the week. “So, each week, even though he’s on the practice squad, he prepares. That’s what we ask all our guys to do, whether it’s a practice squad running back, prepare like you’re going to have an opportunity to play, so when the opportunity does present itself and you’re brought up that you’re ready to go. So that’s whether we sign a guy this week and start getting him ready to play or a guy like Davis, but certainly he’s been with me for a while. So, you’re not teaching it. He knows our stuff.”

Johnson, 28, is a 6-foot-1, 207-pound, six-year NFL veteran. He has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. In 42 NFL games, he has 51 receptions.

Johnson was elevated from the Giants’ practice squad last week against the Chicago Bears, playing a single offensive snap. With Kenny Golladay (knee), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) unable to play, the addition of Johnson the Giants have only four wide receivers active for Sunday. The others are Richie James, David Sills and Darius Slayton.