Giants news, 10/8: Odell Beckham to the Giants? Brian Daboll won’t say no

Brian Daboll won’t shut down Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Giants desperately need wide receiver help. Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills stoked Beckham/Giants rumors on Wednesday.
"I talk to OBJ probably every week."— Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 5, 2022
Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. now "on tour" with visits to Giants, Saints, and Bucs.
Miller concludes with a smile...
"I think when it's time to get down the business, we already know where he's going to be at."#Bills pic.twitter.com/lSB5rmXiIZ
Giants coach Brian Daboll did not shut down Beckham chatter on Friday.
“I’d say that Joe and I talk a lot about a wide variety of things: players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Daboll said. “We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can.”
Valentine’s View: I’m still not buying on Beckham to the Giants. Keeping that rumor alive makes sense. Why wouldn’t Beckham want that out there in the world? From where I sit, Beckham actually coming to the Giants does not.
Other Giant observations
Raiders signing ex-Giants linebacker to active roster for Monday’s game vs. Chiefs - nj.com
Blake Martinez is being added to the team’s 53-man roster.
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN insiders update top QB prospects | Giants looking for Daniel Jones’ replacement? - nj.com
How top prospects currently rank.
RB Index, Week 5: Top 15 running backs at the quarter mark of 2022 NFL season
Maurice Jones-Drew has Saquon Barkley at No. 2 behind Nick Chubb.
Aaron Rodgers ready for Packers to start 'airing it out'
Rodgers drew the biggest crowd of reporters during the Packers media session Friday at The Grove Hotel and when he was asked if he'd like coach Matt LaFleur to turn him loose and let him air it out, Rodgers didn't hesitate.
"Hell yeah, of course," Rodgers said. "Matt's kind of in a grumpy mood right now. When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we'll talk about airing it out a little bit more."
