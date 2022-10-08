Giants news, 10/8: Odell Beckham to the Giants? Brian Daboll won’t say no

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Brian Daboll won’t shut down Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

The Giants desperately need wide receiver help. Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills stoked Beckham/Giants rumors on Wednesday.

"I talk to OBJ probably every week."



Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. now "on tour" with visits to Giants, Saints, and Bucs.



Miller concludes with a smile...



"I think when it's time to get down the business, we already know where he's going to be at."#Bills pic.twitter.com/lSB5rmXiIZ — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 5, 2022

Giants coach Brian Daboll did not shut down Beckham chatter on Friday.

“I’d say that Joe and I talk a lot about a wide variety of things: players, adding players, workouts on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Daboll said. “We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can.”

Valentine’s View: I’m still not buying on Beckham to the Giants. Keeping that rumor alive makes sense. Why wouldn’t Beckham want that out there in the world? From where I sit, Beckham actually coming to the Giants does not.

