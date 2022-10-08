2022 College football Week 6: Games and players to watch

Good morning New York Giants fans!

Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 6 of the 2022 college football season. We have some very intriguing games today, with plenty of future NFL players on the field, starting right off the bat with (8) Tennessee at (25) LSU.

I’ll only be highlighting three games in this post, as I try to stick to major networks and avoid recommending games on channels that our readers may not have. But, just to be aware of them in case you do have the SEC or Big 10 networks, I’ll be listing those games at the bottom.

So without further ado, let’s get to the games.

(8) Tennessee at (25) LSU

ESPN - noon

While LSU has fallen off from the heights they reached with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson back in 2019, they still have talent and a strong recruiting base. Tennessee, meanwhile, is climbing up the rankings and are a threat to any team they face with Hendon Hooker behind center.

Hooker has leapt onto the national scene in 2022 after transferring from Virginia Tech and seizing Tennessee’s starting job. The fifth-year senior has been one of the absolute best quarterbacks in the nation this year, completing 71.7 percent of his passes, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt, and throwing eight touchdowns to zero interceptions. Even against Top-25 opponents, Hooker is completing 70 percent of his passes for 9.6 yards per attempt and has 4 touchdowns. Unfortunately, Hooker will likely be without star receiver Cedric Tillman, who is still recovering from a high ankle sprain.

LSU, on the other hand, boasts one of the top receivers in the country in Kayshon Boutte (pronounced Boo-tay) and EDGE B.J. Ojulari.

Boutte is off to a slow start to his 2022 season, but he has the ability to be both an explosive weapon and a reliable chain-mover. He’s already a great route runner with the speed, quickness, agility, and body control to make him a problem for opposing cornerbacks. It’s also notable that Boutte is just 20 years old and won’t turn 21 until after the 2023 NFL Draft. Boutte might be in for a big game, as Tennessee’s secondary is searching for answers after a season-ending injury to their top corner.

And yes, B.J. Ojulari is the younger brother of current Giants’ EDGE Azeez Ojulari, he’s also been one of the best pass rushers in the SEC.

Players to watch

Tennesee

Hendon Hooker (QB)

Darnell Wright (OT)

Jerome Carvin (OG/C)

Jabari Small (RB)

Bru McCoy (WR)

Jeremy Banks (LB)

LSU

Kayshon Boutte (WR)

BJ Ojulari (EDGE)

Mekhi Garner (CB)

Jaquelin Roy (iDL)

Micah Baskerville (LB)

(11) Utah at (18) UCLA

Fox - 3:30 p.m.

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips II might not have the physical measurables that drew scouts to players like Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley (both of whom were reportedly targets of the Giants), but it’s tough to ignore production. And having four interceptions (including a 38-yard pick six) through five games is downright tough to ignore.

Things could get interesting if Phillips has to tackle 6-foot-1, 220 pound RB Zach Charbonnet or 6-foot-5, 215 pound WR Jake Bobo. UCLA’s top running back and receiver have been making noise in recent weeks and could see their draft stock rise over the remainder of the 2022 season and into the 2023 draft process. UCLA also has several very versatile interior offensive linemen, which could interest the Giants.

Players to watch

Utah

Clark Phillips II (CB)

Dalton Kincaid (TE)

Brant Kuithe (H-Back/TE)

Satoa Laumea (OG)

Mohamoud Diabate (LB)

UCLA

Zach Carbonne (RB)

Jake Bobo (WR)

Jon Gaines II (OG/OL)

Duke Clemons (C/iOL)

Gabriel and Grayson Murphy (EDGE)

ABC - 4 p.m.

Scouts like to check in on prospects periodically throughout the season. We know that Joe Schoen started the 2022 college football season by traveling to watch Ohio State. So mid-way through the season seems like a good time to check back in on the Buckeyes.

C.J. Stroud remains the top quarterback prospect on most draft boards and is playing up to expectations in 2022. Likewise, Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains one of the top wide receiver prospects in the land. So we should expect a strong performance from the Ohio State offense against a Michigan State team that is far from the 9-1 squad OSU saw last year. The Spartans are coming into this game with a 2-3 record and riding a 3-game losing streak.

WR Jayden Reed is Michigan State’s top prospect, though he’s dealt with nagging injuries throughout the year. A strong day against a talented OSU squad could make for a nice foundation for his draft stock.

Players to Watch

Ohio State

C.J. Stroud (QB)

Paris Johnson (OT)

Dawand Jones (OT)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR)

Julian Flemming (WR)

Zach Harrison (EDGE)

Steele Chambers (LB)

Michigan State

Jayden Reed (WR)

Spencer Brown (OT)

Nick Samac (OC)

Ameer Speed (CB)

Simeon Barrow (DL)

Honorable mentions

(17) TCU at (15) Kansas State

FS1 - Noon

Texas Tech at (7) Oklahoma State

FS1 - 3:30 p.m.

(16) BYU at Notre Dame

NBC Peacock (streaming) - 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at (13) Kentucky

SEC Network - 7:30 p.m.

Florida State at (14) NC State

ACC Network - 8 p.m.