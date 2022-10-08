How to watch Giants vs. Packers in Week 5

Don’t forget that you will have to be in front of your television early if you want to watch the New York Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The game is in London and starts at 9:30 a.m. ET. NFL Network has the broadcast.

How to watch

What: New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Game time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin, Stacey Dales (field reporters)

Radio: SiriusXM 113 or 387 (Giants), 111/229 or 964 (national) and the SXM App; National Radio — Westwood One: Bill Rosinski, Derek Rackley; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV

Odds: Giants -8 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Referee: Alex Kemp

Weather forecast: 62 degrees, clear skies

Giants 2022 schedule

Week 1 — Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20 (W, 1-0)

Week 2 — Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16 (W, 2-0)

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys 23, Giants 16 (L, 2-1)

Week 4 — Giants 20, Chicago Bears 12 (W, 3-1)

Week 5 — @ Green Bay Packers (London | Oct. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. | TV: NFL Network)

Week 6 — vs. Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 7 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 23 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 8 — @Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 30 | Time: 4:25 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — vs.Houston Texans (Nov. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 11 — vs.Detroit Lions (Nov. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day | Time: 4:30 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 13 — vs. Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 14 — vs.Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)

Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)