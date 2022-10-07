Have expectations changed for 2022 New York Giants?

Has the New York Giants’ 3-1 start raised the expectations of a fan base starved for winning after five consecutive double-digit loss seasons? This week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling shows that Giants fans — mostly — continue to have realistic expectations for the 2022 Giants.

Asked this week if they expected six to eight wins, at least nine wins, or at least 11 wins, 69 percent of the voters in our weekly poll said the six- to eight-win range was the right expectation.

In terms of fan confidence, ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling shows that the fan base is nearly united in believing that the team is headed in the right direction, with 98 percent expressing confidence.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked on Friday how he has been able to transform the attitude of both the fan base and the organization as a whole.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m just trying to do the best job I can, and I think our staff, our organization, the people in our organization, the players – we’re trying to give everything we got each day to be better than we were the day before, focus on the things we can control.

“Again, I’ve said this many times – you try to do things right during the week. You try to prepare everything you can prepare for. Some things come up that you got to make quick decisions on. Again, it’s a collective effort. You might not always get the results that you’re hoping for, but in terms of trying to do things the right way, be a professional, be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there, not make excuses – that’s what we’re trying to build.”

