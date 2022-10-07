Daniel Jones will play Sunday for New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced fully on Friday, is not on the final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones will start.

Jones’ backup, Tyrod Taylor, did not clear concussion protocol and is one of seven players out Sunday due to injuries. Davis Webb will have to be elevated from the practice squad or signed to the 53-man roster to be the backup quarterback.

The full list:

Flott, Toney, Golladay, Mondeaux and Ojulari did not travel to London. Taylor and Robinson did, but will not be ready for Sunday’s game.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, out the past two weeks with a sprained MCL, is questionable.

Safety Julian Love did clear concussion protocol. He is not even on the injury report. Wide receiver Richie James, on the injury report earlier in the week with an ankle issue, was a full participant in practice Friday and is not on the injury list. That gives the Giants three healthy receivers — James, David Sills, Darius Slayton.

Giants-Packers final injury report

Giants

OUT

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle)

LB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

DL Leonard Williams (knee)

Packers

QUESTIONABLE

S Adrian Amos (concussion)

S Tariq Carpenter (abdomen)

DL Devonte Wyatt (Quad)