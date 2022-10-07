Giants news, 10/7: Jones, Taylor make trip to London, Collins re-signs, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

Daniel Jones continues to trend toward being the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll said his workload would increase on Thursday, and reporters on hand for practice at Quest Diagnostics again seemed impressed with how well the quarterback was moving around.

The list of Giants who did not practice was CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf), WR Kenny Golladay (Knee), DL Henry Mondeaux (Ankle), LB Azeez Ojulari (Calf), QB Tyrod Taylor (Concussion) and WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring).

With the New York Giants facing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, we turn to SB Nation’s Acme Packing Company for this week’s ‘5 questions.’ Evan ‘Tex’ Western answers our inquiries about the Packers young wide receivers, what is wrong with the Pack offense that is scoring less per game then the Giants, and where the Giants have to attack in order to win.

Other Giant observations

Saquon Barkley is back! Rich Gannon explains how the Giants running back is finding so much success early this season.

Tyrod Taylor is heading to London. The Giants’ reserve quarterback wore a red jersey on the practice field Thursday afternoon, and coach Brian Daboll noted that while Taylor remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after enduring a concussion in Sunday’s win over the Bears, he would travel with the team when the plane departs.

Your weekly Wink quip on the opposing team

I get a kick out of Wink Martindale. Today's Wink, on facing an older Aaron Rodgers: "It's like holding a python and saying he won't bite." #NYG

(Deleted earlier tweet bc of typo. Sigh.) — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) October 6, 2022

“The biggest thing is you need to have a centerpiece of your defense and he wears that badge with pride,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said about Lawrence. “We move him around more than what people really realize, and he’s done a really nice job. The biggest thing about Dex is he’s so selfless. He’s just as excited for someone else to have success as he is himself. When guys start playing that way, when they start playing for each other like he has, you’ll see good things come from him.”

Giants center Jon Feliciano said he hopes receiver Cole Beasley will change him mind, and play for the Giants.

”I’ve talked to him since he retired,” Feliciano said. “I talk to him all the time. I don’t know. I’m holding out hope. I think if the right situation comes, I think he comes back. But from what he says, he’s retiring. So I don’t know. It might be just me holding out a little hope.”

Before he missed practice on Thursday, the Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka was praising WR Kadarius Toney

Mike Kafka on Kadarius Toney: "He’s done everything we’ve asked. He’s practiced hard when he’s practicing. It’s unfortunate but he’s one of those guys that does everything we asked and is working his tail off in the training room and in the meeting rooms." — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) October 6, 2022

The New York Giants are one of the NFL’s biggest surprise teams at 3-1 this season, and so far, they’ve shown improvement both on offense and defense this season after going 4-13 last year. A NFC analytics executive said he’s not shocked by New York’s hot start, however, since some improvement was expected with new head coach Brian Daboll taking over for Joe Judge. The Giants have played a relatively easy schedule early in the season, as well.

The Giants have the eighth-most difficult schedule the rest of the way, so the 3-1 start probably won’t be sustainable unless Golladay gets it going, and Toney and Robinson deliver when they get healthy. Either way, there were plenty of reasons to like the arrival of Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, and the 3-1 start should validate that optimism.

OBJ’s former teammate sees the best fit with one of the Giants rivals

This week’s opponent

Michael Vick predicts what is in store for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers when they travel to London Sunday to take on the Giants.

The Packers are playing in London for the first time this week. But cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was on the Eagles when they played the Jaguars in London back in 2018, is not the biggest fan of playing overseas.

“It f—ing sucked,” Douglas said. “You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f—ing get on a plane, get over there and f—ing practice, and then you play a game. You get back on a plane and travel f—ing eight hours somewhere else.”

Based on how the first four games of the season have gone, the Packers' two biggest targets for improvement are rather easy to pinpoint. On offense, it's protect the football. On defense, contain the run.

A deep dive into the Packers run defense

This week’s All-22 review breaks down the problems hurting yet another shaky Packers run defense — holding edges, tackling, etc. — and the challenge of Saquon Barkley.



“There’s a lot to clean up before we get on that plane to go to London.”



Dive in: https://t.co/bETBARR2G8 pic.twitter.com/RoIkN0mSmv — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 6, 2022

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah dropped his ranking of the top rookies of the first quarter of the 2022 NFL season, which included two Green Bay Packers: linebacker Quay Walker and receiver Romeo Doubs.

Rodgers said that watching his young targets develop makes him want to stick around, and he admitted that he can’t help but take their development into consideration when it comes to the decision he will make next offseason.

“There’s going to be a lot of benefits to be reaped from those guys, I’m sure, long after I’m gone,” Rodgers said. “Look, my decision, when it comes down to it, will be, obviously, the physical part, the mental part, seeing where the team is at. … There’s some moving pieces that’ll factor in, for sure. But seeing the development of those guys can’t help but be a part of the decision.”

Around the league

"I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch," quarterback Tom Brady told reporters when asked about the parity across the NFL, which includes his Buccaneers. "I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, in an interview with Colin Cowherd, admitted that, on multiple occasions, Burrow has forgotten the second half of a game or the entire game.

“That’s part of the game, I think," said Burrow. "Part of what we signed up for. You’re gonna have head injuries, you’re gonna tear your ACL, you’re gonna break your arm. That’s the game that we play. That’s the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it.”

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's not worried about Kittle, and that his slow start—the Iowa grad hasn't cleared 30 yards receiving in either of his two games played—is due to him still getting into his routine after missing the start of the season.

"Yeah, the more Kittle is out there and healthy, the more he practices, the more he can get back in the routine," Shanahan said. "Kittle affects the game in so many ways, the run and the pass. We definitely want to get him the ball more, but it's something we're not that concerned about. We think it'll take care of itself as we get going."

After an opening-week win, the Washington Commanders have lost three straight. Carson Wentz is asking everyone to remain calm.

"There's no sense of panic. There's no sense of chaos around here," Wentz said . "We're going into Week 5. We know how we've played (and) it wasn't up to our standards. But at the same time, I know everyone in that locker room has a ton of confidence. We've seen spurts of what we're capable of....We know the sense of urgency that there is but there's no panic by any means."

On Wednesday, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder commissioned the submission of a strongly-worded letter to the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The nine-page letter adopts an aggressive and hostile tone, calling the ongoing Congressional investigation a “politically inspired hatchet job.” The letter apparently was inspired by the fact that the probe is close to ending, with a full report coming.

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube