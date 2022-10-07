The Chris and Nick Show: Previewing the Green Bay Packers

The 3-1 New York Giants have a test in front of them for their Week 5 game in London. They will meet the 3-1 Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a narrow win over the Bailey Zappe lead New England Packers.

The Packers were widely regarded as one of the best teams in the NFC coming into the season, but they’ve had to claw their way through the first four weeks. The Giants seem to be catching the Packers at a good time as they give up a huge number of yards on the ground and Aaron Rodgers has only sporadically played like “Aaron Rodgers”.

But even so, the Giants have their work cut out for them. Chris and Nick dive into the match-up and preview the Packers’ offense and defense.

In this podcast

Why has the Packers’ offense struggled lately?

What can we expect from their offense?

What can the Giants’ expect from the Packers’ defense?

What are the keys to the game?

