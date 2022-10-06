 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants injury updates: Kadarius Toney, Azeez Ojulari among 5 players not traveling to London

Injury woes continue for Toney, Ojulari

By Ed Valentine
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants announced Thursday night that five players will not travel to London for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Those five are wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (calf), cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux (ankle).

Ojulari missed the first two games of the season with a calf injury. He suffered another one Sunday against the Chicago Bears and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Toney has not played since Week 2. He practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday, but did not practice on Thursday.

None of the group of Golladay, Flott and Mondeaux were expected to play against Green Bay.

The good news is that several injured players did make the trip. Among them are quarterbacks Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion), safety Julian Love (concussion), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee).

