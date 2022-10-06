Giants-Packers Thursday injury report: Daniel Jones continuing to make progress

Daniel Jones continues to trend toward being the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, despite the ankle injury he suffered last Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Jones looked good during the early portion of practice on Wednesday. Coach Brian Daboll said his workload would increase on Thursday, and reporters on hand for practice at Quest Diagnostics again seemed impressed with how well the quarterback was moving around.

Jones’ ability to run the ball has been a key part of the Giants’ league-leading rushing attack thus far. Jones is third in the league in quarterback rushing yards with 193, behind Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka knows he may have to scheme around Jones’ mobility if the quarterback is unable to be part of the team’s run game on Sunday.

“You certainly account for it, make sure that we put him in the right spots,” Kafka said on Thursday. “He’s doing a good job. He’s doing a good job practicing. We see him run around.”

Kafka said Jones was “running around and doing everything that we are asking him to do from a practice standpoint.”

Trending up

The Giants have a long injury list, as you can see below.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor remains in the concussion protocol, but reports are that he will be traveling to London.

Safety Julian Love is also in the concussion protocol but was listed as limited, making it possible he plays on Sunday.

Wide receiver/punt returner Richie James (ankle) was limited on Thursday after not practicing on Friday.

Trending down

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not practice. Toney had returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. Azeez Ojulari (calf), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Cor’Dale Flott (calf) once again did not practice.

Thursday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

DL Henry Mondeaux (Ankle)

LB Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Concussion)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

Limited participation

QB Daniel Jones (Ankle)

WR Richie James (Ankle)

S Julian Love (Concussion/non-contact)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

DB Fabian Moreau (Foot)

T Evan Neal (Neck)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee)

Packers

Did not practice

TE Mercedes Lewis (Rest day)

DL Devonte Wyatt (Quad)

Limited participation

OT David Bahktiari (Knee)

S Tariq Carpenter (Abdomen)

G/T Elgton Jenkins (Knee)

S Adrian Amos (Concussion)

WR Allen Lazard (Ankle)

C/G Josh Myers (Foot)