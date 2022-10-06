Landon Collins signing: Giants re-uniting with former Pro Bowl safety

Landon Collins is returning to the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. First with the news, now confirmed by several others, was @JosinaAnderson.

Jeremy Fowler reported that the 28-year-old, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Giants from 2016-2018, will join the practice squad and that he is en route to London, where the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Jordan Ranaan reported that Collins will take the practice squad spot of linebacker a.J. Klein. Klein signed with the Giants this week, practiced once, and is being signed to another team’s 53-man roster.

Collins was a second-round pick by the Giants in 2016, with then-GM Jerry Reese trading up to the first pick in Round 2 in order to select him.

Collins, who was a defensive captain, left the Giants as a free agent after the 2018 season. The Giants at the time were unwilling to compete with the six-year, $84 million contract Collins signed with Washington, a deal that included $44.5 million guaranteed.

The 6-foot, 218-pound Collins has been an excellent blitzer (10 career sacks) and outstanding run defender when playing close to the line of scrimmage during his career. Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been mixing and matching at linebacker, often using safeties like Julian Love, Xavier McKinney, Dane Belton and Tony Jefferson in those roles.

Collins had 81 tackles and 3.0 sacks for Washington last season. Perhaps that hybrid linebacker role is where he could fit in Martindale’s defense.