NFL Week 5 picks, predictions: No faith in the Giants vs. Green Bay

The New York Giants are heavy underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, on Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers. Can the Giants, a surprising 3-1, pull off the upset?

None of the Big Blue View contributors think the Giants will return to New Jersey with victory No. 4 in hand. Only 3 percent of analysts picking the Moneyline via Tallysight have the Giants winning.

Below, explanations from BBV writers as to why they don’t believe the Giants will win on Sunday.

Jeremy Portnoy

“If Daniel Jones plays, I think the Giants have a better chance in this game than the 8-point spread suggests. The Vikings held Green Bay to one touchdown, and it’s not unreasonable to think New York’s defense could give them trouble. Still, I see the Packers pulling out a win in a low-scoring game.”

Pick: Packers

Tony DelGenio

“Daniel Jones is practicing! Wan’Dale and Kadarius might play! Davante Adams is gone! Doesn’t matter. Aaron Rodgers will terrorize whoever this week’s CB2 is. Rashan Gary will school Evan Neal. Davis Webb will throw his first NFL passes in the 4th quarter as Green Bay wins going away.”

Pick: Packers

Michael Parra

“The Giants are off to a hot start as they travel to London to take on the Packers. A Giants defense that has yet to allow more than 20 points will face their toughest test of the season against Aaron Rodgers. The health of the Giants quarterbacks will be the biggest question. If Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor are unable to go, it will be hard to see the offense doing enough to keep pace with the Packers. Depending on who the QB is the game may be closer than the current spread suggests, but the Giants most likely will end this game with a loss.”

Pick: Packers

James Hickey

“The Giants are not ready for this step up in class, especially with the injuries the team is dealing with. The game inside the game to watch will be GB QB Aaron Rodgers against Giants DC Wink Martindale—can the Giants disrupt the chemistry Rodgers is attempting to build with his young wide receivers. It probably will not matter as the running back tandem Aaron Jones and C.J. Dillon will be able to pick up the slack. On the other side of the ball, expect a big game from North Jersey’s Rashan Gary against against Big Blue’s inconsistent offensive line.”

Pick: Packers

Chris Pflum

“I don’t see Aaron Rodgers having two bad games in a row, and there have been big plays to be had against the Giants’ defense. The Giants will also need to guard their passing game against another disruptive, blitz-happy defense.”

Pick: Packers

Valentine’s View

“I believe Daniel Jones (ankle) is going to play, and that the Giants will give a good accounting of themselves. Green Bay, though, is the best team the Giants have played thus far and I don’t believe the Giants are ready to beat a team like this.”

Pick: Packers