Colts at Broncos: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

Two of the NFL’s most respected veteran quarterbacks, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, will go head to head when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

Neither team is where they expected to be heading into Week 5, both in terms of record and injuries.

Denver is coming off a 32-23 divisional loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, which was the first time this year Wilson threw for more than one touchdown. In the second half of the game, running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and LCL. He will miss the rest of the season.

Denver signed Latavius Murray to replace Williams, though Murray is not expected to see much playing time on Thursday, per ESPN.

Indianapolis’s lone win was, somehow, against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, that was sandwiched between losses to the Jaguars and Titans.

The Colts will also be without their star running back, as Jonathan Taylor twisted his ankle last Sunday. Taylor is not expected to miss more than this one game.

It’s just too bad this matchup isn’t on Monday Night Football for Peyton Manning’s commentary.

How to watch

What: Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Denver Broncos (2-2)

When: Thursday, Oct. 6

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Colts), 83 (Broncos), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Colts), 225 (Broncos), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Broncos -3

Weather: Clear

Referee: Brad Rodgers

Staff picks

