Giants news, 10/6: Daniel Jones, Nick Gates, more headlines

Jones looks like he is on track to play Sunday vs. Green Bay. The Duke grad, who suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Chicago Bears that knocked him out of the game and seriously limited his mobility when he returned, moved well during the early portion of the workout that was open to media.

Gates admitted Wednesday that the road back has been a trying one. He said he leaned on his teammates and Giants Director of Wellness and Clinical Service, Dr. Lani Lawrence, a sports psychologist for help.

“Definitely gets a little lonely,” he said. “All the guys in the locker room had my back trying to include me as much as they could but it was it was a rollercoaster of emotions, I’m not going to lie. I talked to Dr. Lani a little bit and she was like, that’s normal, it’s part of the injury and part of the process of healing and moving forward.”

Other Giant observations

Taylor admitted last week that the young players are smart for wearing the extra head protection and that helmets are getting safer.

“I wear an older helmet. Mine is legal, but it’s an older one. It’s about a comfort level. I’ve been playing longer than a lot of these kids. A lot of the guys are used to the helmet they played with in college. They don’t really make the helmet I play with in college anymore,” said Taylor.

Video of Giants QB Daniel Jones working in practice yesterday

Daniel Jones went through all of media viewing portion of today’s practice. Did both individual stuff and team drills. He’s moving well pic.twitter.com/Bwatke87ua — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 5, 2022

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the percentage of the Giants resigning QB Daniel Jones is 28%. Jones has actually played pretty well so far this season (five total TDs versus three turnovers) while working with an insufficient group of receivers and seeing a lot of pressure. But he’d likely have to be better than pretty good for the Giants to invest in him long term. Tyrod Taylor is already signed for next season to a reasonable contract ($5.5 million) to be a bridge quarterback, and the 2023 draft class has plenty of options for New York.

Between players and staffers, a travel party of around 215 will be making the trip with the Giants for the third international game in franchise history. The Giants will be staying and practicing at the Hanbury Manor, a historic property north of London with an 18-hole golf course tucked into the countryside. They will practice and meet as they typically do on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford. Then, after a few additional meetings, they will head to Newark International Airport and depart for London at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan observes that in his first season, Daboll has exceeded expectations given the situation he found himself in. By going for a two-point conversion in the season opener and adjusting on the fly with Sunday’s quarterback conundrum, Daboll is quickly earning the respect of his players. It’s important to keep perspective, however. Despite their early success, Daboll and the Giants remain in the early stages of a rebuild, and this offseason will be huge in determining how quickly they can become true NFC contenders again.

Play action has been used by the Giants over 40% of the time this year

The Broncos call fewer runs from the gun than any team in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/J5lQ3X5kxx — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 5, 2022

Barkley and Dillon will share the same field on Sunday when the Giants (3-1) and Packers (3-1) play in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network), and before that, they shared stories of their legs, people’s reactions to them and debated who was “The Quad King” during a joint Zoom interview with ESPN.

Smith showed some playmaking promise in the final four games (two starts) last season but got washed away as one of 25 in-house free agents that the new regime did not re-sign in the offseason. Months passed with nothing materializing from a few phone calls with interested teams and soon NFL training camps came and went with Smith watching from the outside for the first time in his career.

“I was training my a– off,” said Smith, a former Pro Bowler for the Cowboys. “I’m in Year 7, but I’m 27 [years old]. I’m still young. I still have a lot of ball left to be able to play the game at a high level. Just taking all the success and adversity I’ve had over my career and just continuing to pour it out. The Giants brought me in and loved what they saw.”

Injury update from WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard said he didn’t tear any ligaments aside from his ACL. Said it likely tore partially two plays before the full tear we all saw. Surgery likely in a week or two. He’s traveling to London with the team. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 5, 2022

You have to credit the Giants for their impressive start in 2022. I think it’s one of the headlines of the NFL season thus far. New York is 3-1 through four games for the first time since 2011, when it won the Super Bowl. Brian Daboll is the first Giants head coach to start 3-1 or better since Tom Coughlin did so in 2004. Saquon Barkley is the main reason for the Giants’ early-season success, as he leads the NFL in rushing with 463 yards. Additionally, the Giants are leading everyone in rushing with 770 yards.

What’s it like preparing for Aaron Rodgers? “Challenging,” said Coach Brian Daboll. “I mean, he’s one of the best to ever do it. He’s, much like I’ve said about some of the other really good players, he’s fun to watch when you’re not getting ready to play him. I’ll be watching their offense and naturally you’re just watching 12 and the things he does, how he moves people, the accuracy, off-schedule plays, and checks and things he does. He’s as good as it gets and he’s a hard quarterback to defend. He’s impressive.”

This week’s opponent

On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and sang the praises of receiver Randall Cobb, the pass-catcher who has the most experience with Rodgers on the 2022 roster.

"I really feel like he needs some more playing time. He’s made plays in every game that he’s played," said Rodgers, who added that Rodgers later went on to say that the best trait Cobb brings to the team is being somewhat of a translator between Rodgers and the young receivers.

Over his 10 seasons in Green Bay, Randall Cobb has come through for the Packers in the most critical moments of the most crucial games. Sunday was another textbook example of the veteran receiver's resolve, as Cobb made two of the biggest plays of the day for Green Bay in a dramatic 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

"When you need someone in a go-to moment, it's always nice to have '18' in there," said left tackle David Bakhtiari. "From a leadership standpoint to his daily presence and routine for the young guys to see what a pro's pro needs to do every day, look no further than '18.'"

Packers will emphasize stopping the run this week

Matt LaFleur says #Packers run defense better improve this week vs. Saquon Barkley: "He just is so explosive. He can break tackles. He can make you miss. ... There's nothing this guy can't do. He's big, he's physical, he's a rare combination of size and speed." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 5, 2022

Packers coach Matt LaFleur made a mistake that could have been incredibly costly for the Packers on Sunday, challenging an incomplete pass and costing the team a timeout late in the fourth quarter of what ended up an overtime win over the Patriots.

“I’m not too proud of that moment,” LaFleur said. “That was an emotional decision. And I think it’s a great learning lesson that, you know, you can never make those emotional decisions in the heat of the battle.”

Around the league

Von Miller is keeping fans updated on Odell Beckham Jr.'s process as the star wide receiver gets closer to returning to the field after tearing his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Appearing on Richard Sherman's podcast, the Buffalo Bills outside linebacker said he has stayed in touch with Beckham and he is "going on tour" with visits to the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Indianapolis Colts will be missing their most important offensive playmaker on Thursday night, as the team ruled star running back Jonathan Taylor out for their matchup vs. the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury. This will be just the second game Taylor has missed in his NFL career.

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe appears in line to start Sunday's game against the Lions, barring speedier than expected recoveries for both starter Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was not seen at the start of practice on Wednesday as he still deals with the aftereffects of a concussion suffered early in the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Packers. Meanwhile, Jones made his way out to practice and looked noticeably better than he did at the tail end of last week.

Cole Beasley's return to the NFL lasted just two games as the 33-year-old Buccaneers wide receiver has decided to retire after 11 NFL seasons. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time to be a full-time dad and husband," said Beasley's agent, Justin Turner.

Myles Garrett returned to practice Wednesday, for the first time since crashing his car Sept. 26. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the team would see how much Garrett could do in practice, "then get a good feel for where he is." But returning to practice puts Garrett potentially on track to return for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that quarterback Dak Prescott had a good visit with doctors about his right thumb on Tuesday, but there won’t be any change to his status at practice on Wednesday. McCarthy told reporters at his press conference that Prescott will continue working with the team’s rehab group rather than participating with the full roster.

