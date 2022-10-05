Daniel Jones injury update: Giants’ QB moves well during Wednesday practice

Daniel Jones looked like a quarterback getting ready to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers during Wednesday’s New York Giants practice.

Jones, who suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Chicago Bears that knocked him out of the game and seriously limited his mobility when he returned, moved well during the early portion of the workout that was open to media. He did straight drop backs, sprint outs to his right, and play-action bootlegs to his left — the play he scored two touchdowns on vs. Chicago — without any noticeable issue.

Before practice, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Jones would “practice some” and that “we’ll see where he’s at after today.”

Daboll said he was “not surprised” that Jones was able to practice on Wednesday.

“He’s a pretty tough individual,” Daboll said. “I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game, and he’s been in the treatment room pretty consistently throughout these last couple of days. So we’ll put him out there, give him some reps and see where he’s at.”

Jones said after practice that he “felt good” moving around on the field.

“Made a lot of progress these last couple days and will continue to do what they tell me to do in the training room as we go through the week,” Jones said. “Feel good and I’m going to do everything I can to be out there [on Sunday].”

Both Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) were injured vs. the Bears. If neither can play, that would mean third-teamer Davis Webb, currently on the practice squad, would have to start. Webb has yet to throw a regular-season pass in six NFL seasons.

More potential good news

Wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), all participated in practice on a limited basis.

Robinson has been out since Week 1. Toney has appeared in just two games, missing Weeks 3 and 4. If either or both are able to play that will be great news for an anemic Giants’ passing offense already missing Collin Johnson and Sterling Shepard for the season, and now probably without Kenny Golladay (MCL sprain) for the next few weeks. The Giants’ leading receiver (Richie James) also did not appear to be practicing due to an ankle injury. Edge defender Azeez Ojulari (calf) and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux (ankle) also did not practice.

Williams has been out for two games, the only two games he has missed in his eight-year NFL career.

Right tackle Evan Neal was expected to be limited due to the neck injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game.

Taylor and safety Julian Love (concussions) were not practicing. They have not yet cleared the league’s concussion protocol.

NOTE: Guard Shane Lemieux (IR with a foot injury) was spotted on the sideline wearing a red jersey.

Wednesday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

WR Richie James (Ankle)

S Julian Love (Concussion)

DL Henry Mondeaux (Ankle)

LB Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

QB Tyrod Taylor (Concussion)

Limited participation

QB Daniel Jones (Ankle)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

DB Fabian Moreau (Foot)

T Evan Neal (Neck)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee)