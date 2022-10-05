Giants roster moves: Solomon Kindley signed to practice squad

The New York Giants announced Wednesday morning that they have signed offensive guard Solomon Kindley to their practice squad.

The move to add Kindley to the practice squad isn’t exactly a surprise, as the Giants hosted Kindley for a workout on Monday morning, around the same time as they hosted safety Landon Collins.

Kindley was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins out of Georgia in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 111th overall. He has starting experience, playing in 29 games with 15 starts for the Dolphins. Kindley is a massive right guard at 6-foot-4, 335 pounds with a reputation as a punishing run blocker. He flashed in his time on the field for Miami and was reportedly popular with fans and the local media for his good nature (as well as the glimpses of his potential). However, he could never seem to maintain his spot on the depth chart and was released in final cuts after the 2022 preseason.

The Giants have released running back Antonio Williams from the practice squad in a corresponding roster move. The Giants had previously waived Williams from their active roster only to re-sign him to their practice squad less than a week later, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back in blue sooner rather than later.