Giants injury news: WR Kenny Golladay suffered sprained MCL, per report

The New York Giants will likely be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay when they make their trip to London later this week.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Giants’ receiver suffered a sprained MCL in the Giants’ Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears. Golladay left the filed midway through the game with what was described as a “knee injury” at the time. He played just 27 snaps before leaving the game and has just 99 offensive snaps this season (37 percent of the Giants’ offensive snaps). So far Golladay has two catches on six targets for 22 yards.

Golladay has been beset by lower-body injuries since 2020. He has suffered multiple hamstring, hip, and knee injuries dating back to his final year with the Detroit Lions.

The Giants’ depth at the wide receiver position is being severely tested, as they lost Sterling Shepard for the year with a torn ACL, while Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) deal with injuries of their own.