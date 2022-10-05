Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (3-1) try to continue their improbably good start to the 2022 NFL season on Sunday when they travel to London to face the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Giants are 8-point underdogs.

The big story for the Giants this week revolves around who will play quarterback. Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) may not be available. That would leave practice squad quarterback Davis Webb, who has not yet thrown a regular-season pass in six NFL seasons, as the starting quarterback.

Big Blue View will have complete coverage leading up to Sunday’s game, as well as everything you need to know during and after the game. Keep coming back to this StoryStream for the most up to date coverage.