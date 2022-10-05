Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Quarterback isn’t Giants’ only question mark heading into Sunday

Things are about to get serious for the New York Giants, who travel to London this Sunday to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Giants are a feel-good 3-1, but you can argue that they have led a bit of a charmed existence throughout the season’s first four weeks. They won their season opener in Nashville when Randy Bullock of the Tennessee Titans missed a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the game. They then had the benefit of a rare three-game homestand, winning two of three.

There is also this: Ryan Tannehill (Titans), Baker Mayfield (Carolina Panthers), Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys) and Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) are not exactly Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback the Giants will face on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Or, for that matter, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, the team the Giants face in Week 6.

Amazingly, the Giants come into this game averaging more points per game (19.0-18.8), but the Giants could be without their top two quarterbacks, Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion). Best guess is that Jones has the better chance of the two to at least suit up and emergency quarterback, but we will know more about that after Wednesday afternoon’s practice.

The Giants could be heading into this game with Davis Webb, ho has ZERO pass attempts in six NFL seasons as the starter and one of the still-unsigned trio of Brian Lewerke-Jake Fromm-A.J. McCarron as the No. 2 quarterback.

The Packers are an 8-point favorite, per DraftKingsSportsbook.

The Giants’ injury problems go far beyond their quarterback dilemma. By the time we get to Sunday, you’re probably going to need to go to the team’s website and print out a roster to know who you are watching in Giants’ uniforms.

The Giants placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on season-ending IR last week. They placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR this week. They now have eight players on IR and two (offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart) on PUP, though there has been speculation Gates could begin practicing this week.

They also have a massive list of injured players on the 53-man roster, going well beyond the quarterback situation.

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) might not be available. Safety Julian Love is in concussion protocol. Cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) did not play in Week 4. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams has missed two games with an MCL sprain. Defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux left Sunday’s game against the Bears with an ankle injury.

The Giants will practice in East Rutherford, N.J. on Wednesday and Thursday before traveling to England.