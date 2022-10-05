Giants news, 10/5: Aaron Robinson on IR, list of Tuesday’s workouts, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Aaron Robinson has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Giants. The second-year cornerback suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Fabian Moreau, a veteran cornerback initially signed to the practice squad, is now on the 53-man roster and is the starter opposite Adoree’ Jackson. Darnay Holmes is the team’s slot cornerback. The only healthy backup on the 53-man roster currently is Justin Layne, a fourth-year player who has yet to play a defensive snap this season.

Davis Webb would start Sunday against the Packers if Jones and Taylor are unable to play. Webb is currently on the practice squad.

“I think you try to plan for every contingency plan that you may or may not have throughout the week. [Starting Webb] will certainly be one of them,” Daboll said. “Davis has been in our offense for quite some time. He knows the ins and outs of it, so if he has to play we’ll do everything we can, and I know he will, to be ready to play.”

An official list of who worked out for the Giants on Tuesday

Full list of the #Giants workout today. Doesn’t sound as if they will sign a QB today, though that could change tomorrow. Agree with @rydunleavy on Brian Lewerke. Sounds like he impressed today. He was with the team in the spring so has a base of knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Dzwi2B2Z80 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 4, 2022

Don’t be surprised if we see Jones back as the Giants’ starting QB in 2023, this time with a couple more quality offensive lineman and receivers to help him. And this time Schoen will have the cap space to make it happen. Jones may turn out to be the guy for the Giants — at least until the rest of the team becomes good enough to provide the support needed for a young QB to succeed. Whether that young QB is Jones himself (he’s still only 25) or a 2023 or 2024 draft pick remains to be seen.

SI's Albert Breer talked with Brian Daboll a few times now about his Giants, and it’s been hard not for me to notice how much he seems to like his team—which has nothing to do with its record, even if that group is 3–1.

“I do,” Daboll said. “I think they're a bunch of selfless guys. They're learning how we're gonna do things here. That's been a process since I got here. I think they know me and think they know our staff. I think we know them. We got a long way ahead of us to go, but I think we just gotta be as diligent as we can and work as hard as we can.”

Rookie starter Daniel Bellinger and veterans Tanner Hudson and Chris Myarick began the season with combined career numbers of 11 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown in 30 games. An expectation thus developed that they would be minimized in the passing attack, but Bellinger and Myarick have caught two of Daniel Jones’ three touchdown passes this season and Bellinger has a team-high seven receptions over the last two games.

“We knew nobody knew about us, but that’s how we like it,” Bellinger told The Post. “We knew we were going to step up. Of course we have to keep improving the small stuff, but Tanner and Chris are great leaders helping me grow a lot, so as a whole I think we are coming along.”

The Giants had a line on each side of the ball make the team after the win against the Bears—LT Andrew Thomas and DL Dexter Lawrence.

Offensive Player of the Year | Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

After years of injury-riddled performances, Barkley finally appears to be back to the player he was at Penn State and in his rookie season. With health on his side, Barkley is the focal point of the Giants’ offense, and he’s been the league’s best non-quarterback offensive player through four weeks. On a volume level, Barkley is outshining the rest of the NFL’s running backs. He’s first in both rushing yards and yards from scrimmage, and he’s on pace for an astounding 2,423 total yards.

Another veteran voice saying a current player could be better than LT

Is @MicahhParsons11 the modern-day @LT_56? @JoeBanner13 thinks if the young stud keeps playing the way he has, it will be legitimate to compare him to the legendary #Giants pass-rusher pic.twitter.com/tTJvLqKY2R — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 4, 2022

“It’s been fun, but it’s a challenge – when I first got it, I realized that if I was 20 yards down field, I had to get back quick to make the calls, but everyone around me has helped me to improve and get the communications out fast,” McKinney said. “So, it’s been more of a collective unit type thing. I have a great group on defense helping me out knowing it’s a big responsibility. It’s not the easiest thing to do, but I accepted the challenge and enjoy doing it.”

BBV’s Chris Pflum offers that the question of whether or not the Giants’ play on defense is more due to their efforts or a reflection of the offenses they’ve played will be answered in the next couple of weeks as the Giants see a jump in their level of competition.

The Giants’ run defense has been an issue at points in this young season, and big plays have been there for the teams that attempt them. However, their aggressive scheme and versatile personnel packages have allowed the Giants to frustrate the weaker passing offenses they saw through the first four games of the season

Dexter Lawrence didn’t let a wardrobe malfunction get in his way on Sunday.

Crowder played all 62 defensive snaps and contributed a team-high 11 tackles, one below his career high. Smith, in his 2022 debut after being out of work through the first two weeks of the season, played 31 snaps and finished with seven tackles, the second most among Giants defenders. Rookie Micah McFadden also made contributions at inside linebacker with four tackles, giving the group a total of 22 tackles on 62 plays.

Steve Smith Sr. created quite a stir at Giants OTAs this spring. The former five-time Pro Bowl receiver was spotted conducting drills on the practice field, leading many people to wonder if he joined Brian Daboll’s staff.

Nearly five months later, we have clarity on the situation. Smith, along with a production crew for his “Most Interesting Jobs” series on NFL Network, spent the day with Daboll and the organization to see what it takes to be a coach.

This week’s opponent

The Green Bay Packers beat the New England Patriots in overtime on Sunday, and while a win is a win, Eric Mangini saw continued struggles from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team’s passing game, with the quarterback still not on the same page with his young receivers. Mangini says there’s only one person to blame.

The Packers' offense is still remarkably inconsistent, scoring just one touchdown and had two turnovers in the first half (one was an Aaron Rodgers pick-six) en route to a halftime deficit as 9-point favorites against the Patriots. Green Bay woke up as it scored three straight times to open the second half (two touchdowns and a field goal).

Rodgers still doesn't trust his one receivers yet, as a dropped ball by Romeo Doubs in the end zone was almost costly. In the fourth quarter and overtime, the Packers had three possessions in which they ran nine plays for 18 yards with two punts. Against better teams, that just isn't good enough to win.

It’s certainly something to think about if Nijman is no longer needed at left tackle. Jenkins, the former Pro Bowler, could kick into a more comfortable position at right guard, replacing current starting right guard Royce Newman. Last week, offensive coordinator and former offensive line coach Adam Stenavich stated that the team was not content with Newman’s play at right guard. Newman started at right tackle throughout the preseason and in Week 1 until Jenkins was healthy until to play, meaning he has practiced the position he is asked to start at in a limited capacity this year, despite starting 16 games at right guard with inconsistent results in 2021 as a rookie.

The Green Bay Packers signed LB Eric Wilson off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. In five seasons with the Vikings (2017-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and Houston Texans (2021), Wilson appeared in 78 regular-season games with 27 starts and recorded 254 tackles (136 solo), eight sacks, four interceptions, nine passes defensed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. On special teams, he posted 26 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point.

Around the league

The Raiders are signing former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez to their practice squad. Martinez was cut by the Giants just before the season kicked off. Martinez played in the 2022 preseason, but an ACL injury limited him to only three games in 2021. Martinez' limited campaign cut short a string of four consecutive seasons in which he posted 140-plus tackles.

Despite being listed as limited in the Denver Broncos' walkthrough Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, quarterback Russell Wilson plans to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson told reporters he's "super confident" he'll play Thursday without limitations. "Doing good. Hanging in there," he added of the shoulder.

The Pittsburgh Steelers listed their 2022 first-round pick as the starter on the depth chart -- ahead of Mitch Trubisky -- for Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills.

"I don't want to dump the responsibility of what transpired at Mitch's feet," coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. "That's not fair to him. He's played better than that description, but we haven't. And so in an effort to be better, in an effort to score more points, in an effort to move the ball more fluidly, we decided to go to Kenny in the hope that he would provide a spark for us ... not only in terms of our ability to move the ball, but just in terms of energy.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella‘s time with the Cardinals has come to an end, waived so the team could sign former Giants offensive lineman Billy Price off of the Raiders practice squad. Price entered the league as a Bengals first-round pick in 2018 and started 19 games over three seasons with the team. He was traded to the Giants last year and started 15 games for the NFC East club.

