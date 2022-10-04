The Chris and Nick Show - Breaking down the Bears game, and the Giants’ injury situation

It is a news-filled day for the New York Giants in the wake of their Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears.
The Giants came up with a potential must-win over the Bears, but did so at the cost of an extensive injury list. Chris and Nick recap the Giants’ injury situation, the breaking news as they cope with it, and then go back to the tape to break down the Giants’ win over the Bears.
In this podcast
- Breaking news from Giants-land
- Updates on the Giants’ injury situation
- What worked for the Giants’ offense against Chicago
- How did Wink Martindale shut down the Bears’ offense?
Subscribe to our podcasts
Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio
If you would rather watch our shows, you can find many of them on our YouTube channel.
Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
Loading comments...