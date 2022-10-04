The Chris and Nick Show - Breaking down the Bears game, and the Giants’ injury situation

It is a news-filled day for the New York Giants in the wake of their Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Giants came up with a potential must-win over the Bears, but did so at the cost of an extensive injury list. Chris and Nick recap the Giants’ injury situation, the breaking news as they cope with it, and then go back to the tape to break down the Giants’ win over the Bears.

In this podcast

Breaking news from Giants-land

Updates on the Giants’ injury situation

What worked for the Giants’ offense against Chicago

How did Wink Martindale shut down the Bears’ offense?

