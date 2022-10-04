 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Chris and Nick Show - Breaking down the Bears game, and the Giants’ injury situation

What did we learn from a second look at the Bears game?

By Chris Pflum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-GIANTS-4-TB Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

It is a news-filled day for the New York Giants in the wake of their Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Giants came up with a potential must-win over the Bears, but did so at the cost of an extensive injury list. Chris and Nick recap the Giants’ injury situation, the breaking news as they cope with it, and then go back to the tape to break down the Giants’ win over the Bears.

In this podcast

  • Breaking news from Giants-land
  • Updates on the Giants’ injury situation
  • What worked for the Giants’ offense against Chicago
  • How did Wink Martindale shut down the Bears’ offense?

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

In This Stream

Giants vs. Bears 2022, Week 4: Everything you need to know

View all 26 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...