New York Giants place cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR

Aaron Robinson has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Giants. The second-year cornerback suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Robinson, a starting cornerback, returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing two games following an emergency appendectomy. While trying to defend a run play, Robinson appeared to slip and get his leg twisted under a block attempt by Chicago fullback Khari Blasingame.

So far this season Robinson has six tackles and a pass defensed in 72 defensive snaps over two games. The 2021 third-round pick must now sit out at least four games.

The Giants are thin at cornerback.

Rookie third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott missed Sunday’s game with a calf injury. Reserve cornerback Nick McCloud has been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

Fabian Moreau, a veteran cornerback initially signed to the practice squad, is now on the 53-man roster and is the starter opposite Adoree’ Jackson. Darnay Holmes is the team’s slot cornerback. The only healthy backup on the 53-man roster currently is Justin Layne, a fourth-year player who has yet to play a defensive snap this season.

The Giants have two cornerbacks on their practice squad. They are rookie Zyon Gilbert, an undrafted free agent, and Ojaijah Griffin, a former undrafted player who spent the 2021 season on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

A corresponding roster move has not been announced.