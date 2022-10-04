Quarterback news: Jake Fromm to work out for Giants [updated]

He’s Baaack...

Well, at least back in the building.

Former New York Giants and Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm is among the quarterbacks being hosted by the Giants on Tuesday, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Update

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that the Giants are also hosing veteran QB A.J. McCarron is among the quarterbacks brought in for a workout.

McCarron was with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, and was most recently with the

It makes sense that Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll would make sure that Fromm was among the quarterbacks hosted for today’s workouts. Fromm was originally drafted by the the Bills in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft, spent 2020 on their active roster and most of 2021 on the Bills’ practice squad. He was signed off of the Bills’ practice squad by the Giants on November 30th of 2021 following Daniel Jones’ injury last year.

Fromm eventually played in three games, starting two, for the Giants in 2021. He finished with an 0-2 record, completing 27 of 60 attempts (45 percent) for 210 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions.

It bears repeating that this is just a workout, and no signing has been made as of this writing. However, Fromm’s name is worth noting due to his familiarity with both Schoen and Daboll, as well as the Giants’ locker room.

As Giants fans are well aware, the Giants’ quarterback depth chart was depleted over the course of their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Starting QB Daniel Jones suffered a sprained ankle, while backup QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. The Giants have been cagy regarding the status of Jones, while Taylor remains in the concussion protocol. Complicating the Giants’ injury situation, the team has a short week of preparation before they take a trans-Atlantic flight to their Week 5 game in London against the Green Bay Packers.

If neither Jones nor Taylor are able to play, Davis Webb will be the Giants’ starting quarterback against the Packers, and the team will need someone to back him up.

From Garafolo, here is the full list of players the Giants worked out:

QB Jake Fromm

QB A.J. McCarron

QB Brian Lewerke

WR Victor Bolden

LB Ulysees Gilbert

G Solomon Kindley

S Landon Collins

WR Jontre Kirklin