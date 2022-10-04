Giants at the quarter-pole: What we’ve learned about the 3-1 Giants

Let’s took at a look at what we have seen thus far, and what we might see going forward

The New York Giants are a surprising — shocking to some — 3-1 four games into the 2022 NFL season. That is as close to a quarter-pole as we can get in a 17-game season. So, we are going to spend some time this week discussing what we have seen from the Giants during the first part of the season — and what might or might not be yet to come.

Giants 2022 schedule

Week 1 — Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20 (W, 1-0)

Week 2 — Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16 (W, 2-0)

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys 23, Giants 16 (L, 2-1)

Week 4 — Giants 20, Chicago Bears 12 (W, 3-1)

Week 5 — @ Green Bay Packers (London | Oct. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. | TV: NFL Network)

Week 6 — vs. Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 16 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 7 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 23 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 8 — @Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 30 | Time: 4:25 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — vs.Houston Texans (Nov. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 11 — vs.Detroit Lions (Nov. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day | Time: 4:30 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 13 — vs. Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 14 — vs.Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)

Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)

Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)

Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio