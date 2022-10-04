Film breakdown: How the Giants sacked Justin Fields 6 times

The New York Giants were promised pressure upon hiring veteran defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Big Blue has 64 pressures -- 15 by Dexter Lawrence — through three weeks. They‘re currently 15th in total pressures and 13th in sacks with nine.

On the season, the Giants rank tenth in the NFL with a sack rate of 7.3 percent, and they’re ninth with a 34.6 percent pressure rate. The Giants rank seventh quickest in opponent’s time to pass (a stat that doesn’t independently display pass-rush effectiveness). The Giants also have the fourth best opponent's completion percentage against (57.4 percent).

Martindale displayed a tendency shown on film in Weeks 2 and 3 that was read well by Cowboys’ quarterback Cooper Rush. The nickel blitz with safety rotation and the backside defenders dropping into zone. That blitz was not run against Chicago.

Martindale has used a few different exotic pressures and simulated pressure through three weeks, but it was a double A-Gap linebacker twist with quarterback contain and spy that successfully tormented quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears offense. The Giants ran the pressure three times, resulting in two sacks and a throw away on third down. Here are the Giants’ Week 4 sacks.