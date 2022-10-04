Giants news, 10/4: Injury update, A.J. Klein signs, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants may not be the most talented team in the NFL, with problem areas at spots like the offensive line and at wide receiver. But what the team lacks in talent compared to others, it makes up for in heart and toughness, which is why Rich Gannon says the Giants are going to be a tough out the rest of the way this season.

Brian Daboll offers brief updates on the various injured Giants, a list that includes QBs Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson, the starting right side of the offensive line, Edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, and DBs Aaron Robinson and Julian Love.

Despite the long list on injuries, coach Brian Daboll has his sights set on London for Sunday

With the Giants and Packers both at 3-1, the league has finally ended a long streak of sending mediocre or worse games to London, where the NFL is eager to build a large fan base. Ten London games have matched up two teams with losing records, while the other 21 London games have had one team with a winning record or a .500 record, but not until Giants-Packers on Sunday have both teams had a winning record.

The New York Giants are continuing to re-make their linebacker group. The latest addition is veteran A.J. Klein, who has ties to both former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and the current GM/head coach combo of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll.

Klein was a fifth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2013, when Gettleman was the team’s general manager. He spent four seasons in Carolina, three with the New Orleans Saints and the last two with the Buffalo Bills.

FoxSports.com Ralph Vacchiano writes that even if Jones does play, and even if he plays well against the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, and even if he plays well the rest of the season, it still wouldn't erase the memory of this injury and the significance it plays in his long-term future. This specific injury may not last long for him, but it will surely linger in the minds of the Giants' brain trust as it evaluates Jones and tries to decide what to do with him after this season.

It adds to this inescapable and damning conclusion: Daniel Jones always seems to get hurt.

“The thing about Saquon is he almost reminds you a little bit of Barry Sanders," said Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson. "Low to the ground, can make those real decisive cuts and cut upfield. He’s exciting to watch, so I’m hoping this year that he’ll have one of those years. I know for a back, you want to have over a thousand yards, and I’m sure he’s hoping that he can have that season.

Baldy breaks down the Giants running game from their win over the Bears

Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America that “My eyes told me, covering Lawrence Taylor and the New York Giants for four of their glory years, that Taylor was the best defensive player I saw then, and I’d probably ever see, a merciless roadrunner/hostage-taker of offensive souls. Not only was Taylor a sack machine and fast enough to beat any tackle on the edge, but he could bull-rush like a nose tackle. Boy, was he mean. Effectively mean. Today, I’m here to say Aaron Donald joins Lawrence Taylor on my personal two-player Mount Rushmore of Defense of the last four decades. Donald, truly, is probably better, and I can’t believe I’m saying that.

Arch Manning has surpassed records set by his uncles Peyton and Eli. In Louisiana last week, the Isidore Newman quarterback broke Eli’s passing record (7,389 yards) at the school. He also broke Peyton’s record career 93 touchdowns in the same game.

This week’s opponent

Rodgers expressed some concern that the well filled with Ws may run dry if the offense -- including Rodgers -- continues to struggle to move the ball down the field.

"This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense," Rodgers said. "And obviously, I've got to play better and will play better...You can't be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback and not playing great in all three phases, so we had to have this one. That doesn't take anything away from the joy of winning, but this was one we had to have."

Rashan Gary's breakthrough season hit another level in the first half of Sunday's matchup with New England. The emerging pass rusher continued his torrid start to 2022, recording seven tackles and two sacks in the first 30 minutes of the Packers' eventual 27-24 overtime win over the Patriots. Gary has been a nuisance in the backfield through the first four games, amassing 19 tackles and a team-high five sacks.

David Bakhtiari took off all but three offensive plays on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots. One week after alternating drives with Yosh Nijman, Bakhtiari was on the field for all but one second-quarter series, taking the field for every play after halftime.

Around the league

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, who is the Broncos' leading rusher, will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee and a tear in his right LCL (lateral collateral ligament) as well. Williams suffered the injury on the Broncos' first play of the second half of Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams, who entered the game as the Broncos' leader in carries and rushing yards, stayed down on the field after a 1-yard loss.

Atlanta placed Patterson on injured reserve Monday, the team announced, due to a knee injury suffered prior to the game. Patterson played in the first half, but spent most of the final two quarters on the sideline while the Falcons turned to young running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to handle the workload.

Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was able to say “comfortably” Monday. But beyond that, Tua’s timeline for return from a scary concussion suffered four days ago is murky. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins on Sunday at the Meadowlands.

The organization is concerned enough that this might be a multi-week absence for Tua that it brought back quarterback Reid Sinnett on Monday, signing the former Dolphin to their practice squad. But beyond that, McDaniel said Monday it’s “too early to give a definitive timeline.”

“Number one, I would say, it’s not worth it,” Harrison said during Football Night in America. “I was that guy. I would get hit, the entire stadium is spinning around, and I would go back into the game. It’s not worth it. I would implore these young men, don’t go back on that football field if you get hurt because I don’t want them to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions, whether it’s depression, anxiety, paranoia, broken relationships, not being able to communicate with your spouse, things like that. CTE takes you to a dark place, and I want these players to know it’s not worth it. Please take care of yourself. Don’t depend on the NFL. Don’t depend on anybody. If something’s wrong with your head, report it.”

The Washington Commanders will activate rookie running back Brian Robinson off the non-football injury list, another step in his comeback after being shot twice in late August. Doctors cleared him to return, and he will practice Wednesday for the first time since the shooting, coach Ron Rivera said. Once he's activated and starts practicing, Washington will have 21 days to place him on the active roster or it would need to then put him on injured reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Pittsburgh goes on the road in Week 5 to face the Buffalo Bills in what will be Pickett's first official start.

Pickett entered the game for Mitchell Trubisky to begin the second half of Sunday's Week 4 game versus the Jets. The first-round pick completed 10 of 13 attempts for 120 yards and three interceptions in the defeat, but added two rushing touchdowns in his debut.

One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that’s never been seen, or a scorigami.

