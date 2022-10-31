Bengals at Browns: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

We have an AFC North showdown and instate rivalry as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

After starting the season 0-2 the Cincinnati Bengals have reclaimed some of that magic that led them to the improbable Super Bowl run last season. Last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons made them 4-1 in the last five games.

It’s only fitting that on Halloween we get to see quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow has put the fear in opposing defensive coordinators this season and the offense has been frightful to go against. Burrow has already compiled over 2,000 yards passing and thrown 15 touchdown passes including three in each of the last two games. One thing that has so far evaded Burrow during his NFL career, is a win against the Browns. So far the Bengals are 0-3 when Burrow is playing against them and to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens, will need to end that streak tonight. With Ja’Marr Chase out for the next 4-6 weeks, the team will rely on Higgins and Boyd to continue to make plays.

The Cleveland Browns are heading in the exact opposite direction. After a 2-1 start, the Browns have gone ghost, losing their last four games. The Browns will continue to lean on the NFL’s rushing leader, running back Nick Chubb, and his ability to bulldoze through defenses. Expect a heavy dose of Chubb and Kareem Hunt as the Browns look to maintain possession and give Burrow as little time as possible on the field. There might not be a player that scares opposing quarterbacks more than edge rusher Myles Garrett. With six sacks so far this season, the Browns will be relying heavily on Garrett to be a nightmare for Joe Burrow.

Hopefully, we get a thriller on Halloween night. (Ok I’m done with the Halloween puns.)

How to watch

What: Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5)

When: Monday, Oct. 31

Where: First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Bengals), 83 (Browns), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Bengals), 225 (Browns), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bengals -3

Referee: Bill Vinovich