Brian Daboll: Giants will do ‘whatever we think is best’ at the NFL trade deadline

Head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal on Monday afternoon when asked if the New York Giants would be likely to make any moves before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline.

“We’ll see,” Daboll said. “We’ll try to do whatever we think is best for the team. And I think each circumstance that comes up, whether it comes up, whether it doesn’t, we’ll just take it head on.”

Despite being 6-2 the Giants are 30th in the league in passing yards with 1,273, led by Darius Slayton with 232 receiving yards. In the days preceding the trade deadline, the rumor mill has connected the Giants to a number of wide receivers. Especially after the Giants dealt wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the team’s No. 1 pick in 2021, to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Daboll said that he and GM Joe Schoen are in “constant communication” and in “lockstep on a lot of things.”

“We talk about pretty much everything there is to talk about,” Daboll said.

One of those will likely be whether or not they find any trade offers over the next day that would make sense for the Giants both now and into the future.