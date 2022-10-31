PFF grades: How Pro Football Focus scored Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks

Let’s see how Pro Football Focus graded the New York Giants in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Offense

What jumps out immediately is that PFF did not like Daniel Jones’ work on Sunday. One of the great mysteries of PFF grades, though, is how a 44.4 grade as a passer and 43.1 as a runner adds up to 38.3 overall. I know there are other factors, but it’s weird.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton got rewarded for his five-catch, 66-yard day with a 75.6 score, best among offensive players.

The 50.2 grade for Joshua Ezeudu was the second-worst offensive grade, and is not truly terrible. Ezeudu struggled in pass protection, giving up a sack, two hits and three hurries for six total pressures in 40 pass-blocking snaps.

Tyre Phillips (55.3) graded better than I thought he would. Phillips (70.0 in pass blocking) surrendered just two pressures in 40 pass-blocking snaps.

Defense

Sometimes I truly wonder about PFF grades. Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson got a team-high 87.9 (89.9) in coverage, very close to what PFF considers elite, despite being burned badly by Tyler Lockett twice in the Sunday’s second half. Jackson played well except for those two plays, but the Lockett TD was so costly I have a hard time seeing Jackson’s game as great.

Rookies Tomon Fox (79.5) and Micah McFadden (71.9) graded well.

PFF did not like the work done by Jihad Ward, who ended up with a team-worst 29.6 grade.