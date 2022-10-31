Giants news, 10/31: Reaction to Seattle loss, trade deadline, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Should the Giants trade for a wide receiver? If the price is right, sure | Big Blue View
BBV's Ed Valentine's stance is that GM Joe Schoen and the Giants have to remember that they are building for the long term. Their surprising success this season should not lead them to give up premium draft assets for a win-now, quick fix type player.
That, though, does not mean Schoen should do nothing. If an opportunity presents itself to potentially help the Giants over the second half of the season AND for future years, it should absolutely be considered. Provided said opportunity does not cost the Giants premium future draft assets.
O'Connor: The truth Giants shouldn’t run from as trade deadline looms | New York Post
And now the Giants, an embarrassment for five seasons and a non-factor for 10, should look into a mirror and see just one thing: a playoff team. The Giants should make the postseason tournament this year, and as much as their coach hates looking past today’s practice or tonight’s film session, they shouldn’t run away from that truth.
Giants must get Daniel Jones help as offense stalls in loss to Seahawks: Politi | nj.com
But now Schoen owes it to this team to get something that helps it in the short run, too. The trade deadline is on Tuesday, and for the Giants to have a real shot at making the playoffs and competing with the NFC’s elite teams when they get there, they need help at receiver.
Geno Smith dedicates victory over former Giants GM, head coach | nj.com
“This game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese,” said Smith, who completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. “They believed in me.”
The Giants head into their bye week four game above .500
Back after the bye week pic.twitter.com/HoeUjA2sV5— New York Giants (@Giants) October 30, 2022
Around the league
Bill Belichick wins 325th career game, passing Halas for second all time | NFL.com
Belichick made history on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach by virtue of the New England Patriots' 22-17 win over the New York Jets to move into sole possession of second place all time, surpassing Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas in the process. Belichick, 70, now only trails Don Shula in all-time wins (including postseason). Shula finished his Hall of Fame career with 347 victories.
Jerry Jones: There’s no argument, Cowboys’ offense goes where Ezekiel Elliott goes | ProFootballTalk
“Zeke’s ability to punish, Zeke’s ability to deliver, Zeke’s ability, what he does for us in pass protection, and, frankly, Zake’s ability to make big plays are there, and we’re going to go where Zeke goes. He’s that integral to our success,” said Jones
Niners’ Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 TD hat trick | CBSSports.com
After a goal-line touchdown run in the fourth quarter, McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to throw, rush and catch a touchdown in a single game in the 49ers’ 31-14 victory. The star back now joins a group that consists of just LaDainian Tomlinson (2005), David Patten (2001), and Walter Payton (1979) to complete the hat trick since the 1970 merger.
Commanders score with 22 seconds left to beat Colts 17-16 | ProFootballTalk
Commanders Terry McLaurin receiver caught a 50-50 ball over Stephon Gilmore with 26 seconds at the gaol line that enabled QB Taylor Heinicke to score on a quarterback sneak with 22 seconds left to gave the Commanders a come-from-behind 17-16 victory.
OT win puts .500 Falcons at top of NFC South | ESPN.com
Younghoe Koo. made a 41-yard field goal in overtime to give Atlanta a 37-34 win over the Carolina Panthers, giving the franchise a one-game lead in the NFC South where only the Falcons are at .500. Everyone else is below.
