Giants injury news: DL Nick Williams ruled out, Richie James ruled out with a concussion

New York Giants wide receiver Richie James left the field on the cart after hitting the ground hard on a punt return. It was a disastrous play for James, as he committed his second punt return fumble of the day.

James was brought back to the locker room and ruled out with a concussion.

Giants defensive lineman Nick Williams has been ruled out of the Giants’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a biceps injury. He left the field with a biceps injury at the end of the first quarter and was initially questionable to return. The Giants ultimately ruled Williams out around the time of the two-minute warning.

The Giants have just three defensive linemen remaining after Nick Williams’ injury. Depth was an immediate concern when Leonard Williams briefly left the field with an apparent injury, though he came back on.

Leonard Williams recorded his first sack of the season in the first half.

While Nick Williams hasn’t been widely heralded on the Giants’ defensive line, he has been a pretty big part of Wink Martindale’s defense. The 32-year-old played 217 snaps coming into Week 8, or 49 percent of the Giants’ defensive snaps.

