Seahawks 27, Giants 13: Giants’ four-game winning streak ends

The New York Giants lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, on Sunday. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the 6-2 Giants.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith hit Tyler Lockett with a 33-yard touchdown pass to break a 13-13 tie with 9:18 to play. Seattle sealed the game on a 16-yard Kenneth Walker III touchdown run with 5:31 to play.

The second score was set up when Richie James fumbled his second punt of the game, giving Seattle the ball at the Giants’ 32-yard line with 6:18 to play.

James was carted off the field after the second lost fumble. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

The Giants, who have trailed in every game this season, entered the fourth quarter behind, 13-10. Before Sunday, they were 4-0 this season when trailing to start the fourth quarter.

“The just did a better job than we did,” said Giants head coach Brian Daboll. “We just didn’t do enough today.”

Stats

Daniel Jones finished 17 of 31 for 176 yards passing. He ran six times for 20 yards, and was sacked five times.

Saquon Barkley carried 20 times for only 53 yards, 2.7 yards per carry.

Darius Slayton caught five passes for 66 yards.

Leonard Williams had eight tackles, one for loss, and his first sack of the season.

Injury news

The Giants lost defensive tackle Nick Williams in the first half with a bicep injury.

Richie James suffered a concussion after fumbling on a fourth-quarter punt return.

Giants inactives

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)

LB Austin Calitro

T Evan Neal (knee)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

What’s next?

The Giants have their bye in Week 9. They return to action in Week 10 when they host the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13. Game time is 1 p.m. ET. Coach Brian Daboll said after Sunday’s game that players would report to the practice facility on Monday, then be let go for the bye week.