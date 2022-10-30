Giants vs. Seahawks, Week 8: Live updates

Pre-game updates

GIANTS INACTIVES:

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)

LB Austin Calitro

T Evan Neal (knee)

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

SEAHAWKS INACTIVES:

WR Penny Hart

CB Sidney Jones

RB Tony Jones

FS Teez Tabor

ILB Nick Bellore

T Jake Curhan

DE Myles Adams

The New York Giants (6-1) seek their fifth straight victory on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle against the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks. Will the Giants enter their Week 9 bye riding a high or feeling the sting of their first defeat since Week 3?

The Giants are +140 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will be your discussion thread throughout Sunday’s game.

How to watch

Game time: 4:25 p.m. p.m. ET

TV: FOX (check 506sports.com for coverage maps)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Radio: SiriusXM 113 or 386 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV

Odds: Giants +3 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Staff picks

More Giants-Seahawks coverage

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Live updates