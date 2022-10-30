Giants vs. Seahawks, Week 8: Live updates

Pre-game updates
GIANTS INACTIVES:
WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)
OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)
LB Austin Calitro
T Evan Neal (knee)
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)
SEAHAWKS INACTIVES:
WR Penny Hart
CB Sidney Jones
RB Tony Jones
FS Teez Tabor
ILB Nick Bellore
T Jake Curhan
DE Myles Adams
The New York Giants (6-1) seek their fifth straight victory on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle against the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks. Will the Giants enter their Week 9 bye riding a high or feeling the sting of their first defeat since Week 3?
The Giants are +140 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
This will be your discussion thread throughout Sunday’s game.
How to watch
Game time: 4:25 p.m. p.m. ET
TV: FOX (check 506sports.com for coverage maps)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Radio: SiriusXM 113 or 386 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV
Odds: Giants +3 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Staff picks
More Giants-Seahawks coverage
- Giants-Seahawks final injury report: Rookie guard Josh Ezeudu ready for second chance
- Giants-Seahawks: 5 questions about Seattle with Field Gulls
- Giants vs. Seahawks: What to expect when Seattle has the ball
- The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Seattle Seahawks
- Giants at Seahawks, Week 8: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
- Giants vs. Seahawks 2022, Week 8: 5 things to watch
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...