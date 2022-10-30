 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants vs. Seahawks, Week 8: Live updates

Follow all of today’s action right here

By Ed Valentine Updated
NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Saquon Barkley signs autographs before Sunday’s game.
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Pre-game updates

GIANTS INACTIVES:

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)
CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)
OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)
LB Austin Calitro
T Evan Neal (knee)
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye)

SEAHAWKS INACTIVES:

WR Penny Hart
CB Sidney Jones
RB Tony Jones
FS Teez Tabor
ILB Nick Bellore
T Jake Curhan
DE Myles Adams

The New York Giants (6-1) seek their fifth straight victory on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle against the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks. Will the Giants enter their Week 9 bye riding a high or feeling the sting of their first defeat since Week 3?

The Giants are +140 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

This will be your discussion thread throughout Sunday’s game.

How to watch

Game time: 4:25 p.m. p.m. ET
TV: FOX (check 506sports.com for coverage maps)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Radio: SiriusXM 113 or 386 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV
Odds: Giants +3 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Staff picks

More Giants-Seahawks coverage

