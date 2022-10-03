A.J. Klein signing with New York Giants

The New York Giants are continuing to re-make their linebacker group. The latest addition is veteran A.J. Klein, who has ties to both former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and the current GM/head coach combo of Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll.

The 31-year-old Klein joins the team’s practice squad.

Klein was a fifth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2013, when Gettleman was the team’s general manager. He spent four seasons in Carolina, three with the New Orleans Saints and the last two with the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants signed veteran Jaylon Smith to their practice squad on Sept. 20 and promoted him to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Smith played 31 of the team’s 62 defensive snaps, 50 percent on Sunday.

The Giants, of course, cut ties with veteran Blake Martinez before the season and lost rookie inside linebacker Darrian Beavers to a torn ACL.

There were also reports Monday that the Giants were talking to ex-Giant Landon Collins about a reunion and working out guard Solomon Kindley, among others.