Rams at 49ers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers has been intense the last few seasons. The two teams last met in the NFC championship game, where the Rams got the best of the team who beat them twice during the regular season on their way to their Super Bowl victory.

The Los Angeles Rams are coming in with some momentum winning their last two games. The Rams’ defense continues to be the strength of their team, with Aaron Donald continuing to wreck opposing offenses. This is something the Rams are counting on happening again this week, with the 49ers using a patchwork offensive line highlighted by missing left tackle Trent Williams. Donald has only had one sack in his last five meetings against the 49ers but will look to bounce back tonight.

The 49ers come into this game coming off a loss to the Broncos last Sunday night. The offense is still trying to get things figured out with Jimmy Garoppolo looking rusty in his first start back. San Francisco has beaten the Rams in six straight regular season games and will need to offense to help out a defense that has been playing well to extend that record. If the 49ers win it will put every NFC West team at 2-2 on the season to make for a very intriguing divisional race.

How to watch

What: Los Angeles (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

When: Monday, Oct. 3

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Rams), 83 (49ers), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Rams), 225 (49ers), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: 49ers -2

Weather: Clear

Referee: Brad Allen

