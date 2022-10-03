Giants injury updates: Where Giants stand after Week 4 rash of injuries

The New York Giants were beat up heading into their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears, but those injury concerns were ratcheted up a few notches following Sunday’s rash of injuries.

The story from the game is the injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, but the Giants suffered a number of other injuries. Complicating matters is the Giants’ looming trans-Atlantic flight before their Week 5 game in London. That will limit how much time the Giants’ injured players have to get healthy enough to play.

Brian Daboll offered updates on the Giants’ mounting injury situation during his press conference on Monday.

Daniel Jones (ankle)

Daboll confirmed that Jones suffered a sprained ankle, though Daboll wouldn’t confirm whether or not it was a high ankle sprain. “Yeah I’m not gonna get into the specifics of it,” he said. Daboll did confirm that Jones did not suffer any fractures. [FULL STORY]

Tyrod Taylor (concussion)

Taylor is in the NFL’s concussion protocol following his head-first collision on Sunday. Daboll confirmed that the Giants would “probably” work out quarterbacks this week. He added that whether or not the Giants sign one would depend on how Taylor and Jones progress over the course of this week.

Wide receivers

Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (Hamstring), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

It doesn’t look like Golladay will be able to play this weekend, according to Daboll. However, Daboll also said that both Toney and Robinson were “making progress” and that the Giants would see where they are at on Thursday.

Offensive linemen

Evan Neal (neck), Mark Glowinski (ankle)

Daboll said that both linemen “would be OK”.

Edge defenders

Kayvon Thibodeaux (back), Azeez Ojulari (calf)

Thibodeaux is another player who Daboll said would “be OK”. Daboll said that the Giants would “see where he [Ojulari] is at on Wednesday”.

DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle)

Mondeaux is unlikely to be able to play this week. Daboll added that the injury doesn’t appear to be season-ending “at this time”.

CB Aaron Robinson (knee), S Julian Love (concussion)

Daboll said that Robinson, who just returned from an appendectomy, is unlikely to play this week against the Packers. Love is in the concussion protocol.