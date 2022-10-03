PFF grades, snap counts from Giants’ victory over Chicago Bears

What can we learn about the New York Giants from the Pro Football Focus grades and snap count data following Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bears? Let’s take a look and find out.
Offense
Let’s start with this — Andrew Thomas is really good football player. Really, really good. Thomas was the Giants’ highest-graded offensive player at 87.0. He did not give up a single pressure in 26 pass-blocking snaps.
Oh, by the way, Thomas is still PFF’s highest-graded offensive tackle so far this season. Thomas has allowed one quarterback hit in 157 pass-blocking snaps this season.
Here are a few more takeaways from the offensive grades:
- All three Giants tight ends, Chris Myarick (73.9), Daniel Bellinger (73.0) and Tanner Hudson (70.0) graded at 70.0 or above.
- Evan Neal did not allow any pressures in 21 pass-blocking snaps. That’s a nice bounce back from his rough game last Monday night.
Snap count notes
- Darius Slayton played 39 snaps.
- Devery Hamilton played 23 snaps and Josh Ezeudu eight as the Giants had to shuffle due to injuries to Neal and Mark Glowinski.
Defense
- Dexter Lawrence (92.7 overall grade, two sacks, eight total pressures) had a monstrous game.
- Jaylon smith (83.8) posted an outstanding PFF grade.
- PFF always hates linebacker Tae Crowder, but gave him a 69.9 grade for Sunday’s performance.
- Micah McFadden had the lowest defensive grade, a 28.7 in just 27 snaps.
Snap count notes
- Lawrence played an incredible 58 of 62 snaps.
- Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dane Belton each got 46 snaps.
- Slot cornerback Darnay Holmes played only 30 snaps.
