Daniel Jones injury update: Jones suffered a sprained ankle, no fractures, per Daboll

There is “some optimism” that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, per a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Update

Head Coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday afternoon that Jones suffered a sprained ankle against the Bears. He added that Jones didn’t suffer any fractures, but he also wouldn’t confirm whether or not Jones’ injury is a high ankle sprain.

“Yeah I’m not gonna get into the specifics of it,” Daboll said.

Daboll also confirmed that backup QB Tyrod Taylor is in the concussion protocol. He added that the Giants will probably work out quarterbacks this week, though whether the Giants sign any would depend on the status of Jones and Taylor.

Daboll said the Giants will “probably work out a few quarterbacks,” but would not commit to signing any.

Jones suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter Sunday against the Chicago Bears that forced him to leave the game. He returned when backup Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion, but only either aligned at wide receiver or handed the ball off.

“I’m going to do everything that I can to play,” Jones said Sunday evening about the Week 5 game against the Packers.

Rapoport said Jones is considered “day-to-day” by the Giants.

As we know, in head coach Brian Daboll’s world every injured Giants player who is not on IR is considered day-to-day. That could mean the player is days away from returning. It could also mean the player is actually weeks away from returning. It really tells us nothing, which is precisely what Daboll wants to tell us about injuries.

We have been here before with Jones.

In 2020, Jones suffered a Week 12 hamstring injury that forced him to miss a Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks during which Colt McCoy helped the Giants to an upset victory. He returned Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, probably playing when he shouldn’t have, took a beating as he couldn’t move to avoid rushers, then missed Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury that affected him the remainder of the season.

Jones has missed games due to injury in each of his previous three seasons. With Tyrod Taylor in the concussion protocol, if Jones can’t play Sunday the Giants would have to turn to practice squad quarterback Davis Webb to make the first start of his career. They would also have to sign a new backup quarterback.