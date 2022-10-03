A Giants-Landon Collins reunion? Safety could be returning to New York

The New York Giants are hosting veteran safety Landon Collins, per a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

As Giants fans well remember, Collins was originally drafted out of Alabama by the Giants in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The Giants traded up from the eighth pick in the second round (40th overall) to the first pick in the round to secure Collins.

Collins exploded onto the national stage in his second year (2016) with the Giants, posting one of the best seasons by a safety in NFL history. He recorded 125 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and 13 passes defensed. His play was one of the catalysts behind the Giants’ dominant defense, the team’s 11-5 season, and their return to the playoffs.

He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl every year from 2016 to 2018.

The Giants chose to allow Collins to leave via free agency in 2019 and he spent the next three years with the Washington Commanders. While Collins remained a good player with the Commanders, he never reached the heights he had with the Giants. He was also hampered by injury, suffering a torn Achilles in 2020 and a foot injury in 2021.

Collins was released by Washington following the 2021 season and remains a free agent.

The Giants suffered a loss to their secondary in Week 4 when Julian Love was knocked out of the game with a concussion. If the Giants reunite with Collins, his aggressive down-hill play-style would fit Wink Martindale’s scheme well, and it would allow them greater freedom in how they employ Xavier McKinney and Dane Belton. Collins, who is still only 28 years old, could look to rebuild his stock as a defender with the Giants in pursuit of a longer-term deal following the 2022 season.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News is also reporting that the Giants are hosting veteran guard Solomon Kindley for a workout.

Starting guard Mark Glowinski suffered an ankle injury during the Giants’ game against the Bears. And while he went back into the game, the Giants’ interest in Kindley could signify concerns regarding their depth along the offensive line.

Kindley was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he started 13 of 16 games as a rookie. Kindley was a fan favorite in Miami, but the 6-foot-4, 335-pound right guard struggled to maintain his place on the depth chart. While he seemingly played well at times (particularly in the run game), the previous Dolphins’ coaching staff continuously passed him over for other players before releasing him this summer.

Neither of these players have been signed yet (at least as of this writing), and the Giants have scant resources to add players. However, these workouts seem to have signaled serious interest by the Giants coaching staff and front office in the past, and have frequently lead to signings.

Stay with Big Blue View for more updates on the Giants’ roster moves — and injury situation — as we get them.