Giants roster moves: Ben Bredeson placed on IR, Elerson Smith activated

The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, one day before facing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Giants placed offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who started the first seven games of the season at left guard, on injured reserve due to the knee injury he suffered last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bredeson will have to miss at least four games. Rookie Josh Ezeudu, who filled in last Sunday when Bredeson went down, is likely to start at left guard. Nick Gates, in his first game on the active roster, will likely be the primary guard-center backup.

The Giants activated edge defender Elerson Smith from injured reserve. After impressing early in training camp, the 2021 fourth-round pick spent the first seven games of the season on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The Smith activation seems to be a quick one as his practice window just opened this week. Also, the Giants added edge defender Quincy Roche to the 53-man roster last week.

The Giants are also elevating safety Landon Collins and tight end Lawrence Cager from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Collins was elevated in Week 7 as well, playing 23 defensive snaps against the Jaguars. Cager will give the Giants a third healthy tight end with Daniel Bellinger just having undergone surgery for the eye injury he suffered against Jacksonville. Bellinger has not been placed on IR.