Giants news, 10/29: Daniel Jones earning respect, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Daniel Jones winning over Giants fans
Quarterback Daniel Jones appears to be earning some faith from Giants fans. In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 76 percent of respondents said that the fourth-year quarterback has done enough to return as the team’s quarterback in 2023.
The Giants are 6-1, and Jones had led five game-winning drives, four of them in the fourth quarter.
NOTE: Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
- Giants-Seahawks final injury report: Rookie guard Josh Ezeudu ready for second chance
- Kadarius Toney trade: Why it had to happen, and what comes next for Giants
- Giants vs. Seahawks: What to expect when Seattle has the ball
- Did the Giants get fair value in Kadarius Toney trade?
- 2022 trade rumors: Are the Giants interested in Jerry Jeudy?
Other Giant observations
Boomer reacts to Kadarius Toney trade: ‘No self-awareness’
“He wasn’t doing what he was being asked to do,” Boomer said. “It’s not that hard. It’s relatively simple. Every now and again you run into a player that has no self-awareness, has no understanding of what the responsibilities are…because maybe he’s been placated his entire life and has been able to do whatever he wants to do because of his talent.
“It’s a guy that wasn’t gonna help us anyway, and has become a problem for all different reasons.”
3 Players The Giants Can Target At The Trade Deadline
NFL Week 8 Live-Betting Gameplan: Bet on New York Giants backdoor cover in Seattle | NFL and NCAA Betting Picks | PFF
NFC East is the NFC Least no more | FOX Sports
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
Loading comments...