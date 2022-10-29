Giants news, 10/29: Daniel Jones earning respect, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Daniel Jones winning over Giants fans

Quarterback Daniel Jones appears to be earning some faith from Giants fans. In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 76 percent of respondents said that the fourth-year quarterback has done enough to return as the team’s quarterback in 2023.

The Giants are 6-1, and Jones had led five game-winning drives, four of them in the fourth quarter.

Other Giant observations

“He wasn’t doing what he was being asked to do,” Boomer said. “It’s not that hard. It’s relatively simple. Every now and again you run into a player that has no self-awareness, has no understanding of what the responsibilities are…because maybe he’s been placated his entire life and has been able to do whatever he wants to do because of his talent. “It’s a guy that wasn’t gonna help us anyway, and has become a problem for all different reasons.”

