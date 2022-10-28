The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Seattle Seahawks

The 6-1 New York Giants will travel across the country in Week 8 to take on the 4-3 Seattle Seahawks.

This is a match-up between two of the most surprising teams in the NFL through the first seven games of the season. The Giants have defied the odds and expectations to grind out dirty fourth-quarter wins all year long. The Seahawks were left for dead (or at least the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order) after trading Russell Wilson and making the decision to start Geno Smith.

But rather than tank the season, Seattle has been on a tear, with Smith delivering some of the best quarterback play in the entire NFL.

What can the Giants expect from the surprising Seahawks, and can they extend their winning streak to 5?

In this podcast

Did anyone see this coming from Seattle?

Just how well is Geno Smith playing?

What do we see from the Seahawks’ defense?

How will this game turn out?

